Madison Police: Beloit woman dragged behind car after being robbed

A Beloit woman was injured on Thursday night after she was robbed and dragged behind a car.

According to the Madison Police Department, the victim called police around 9:10 p.m. after the incident happened at the intersection of Milwaukee and Leon Streets.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said the victim knew the two suspects, a man and a woman, and got into a car with them. She told police the man got out, opened the door, grabbed her head, and banged it against the door's glass several times.

DeSpain said she told police the suspects took her cell phone and prescription medication. She said she was then pulled out of the car, but hung onto it for a city block as the female suspect tried to drive off.

She then flagged down a passerby to call police, said DeSpain. She was not seriously injured and the suspects have not been located.