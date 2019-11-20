Madison Police: 15-year-old mugged by two teens on city's North Side

A 15-year-old was put in a choke-hold and thrown to the ground on Madison's North Side Tuesday afternoon by two other teens, say police.

According to the Madison Police Department, the 15-year-old was walking on North Sherman Avenue and was approached by the two teens.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said after the 15-year-old was beaten, the two other teens searched his pockets.

The victim got on his feet and ran away.

DeSpain said the 15-year-old provided good descriptions of the two teens.

Officers found the two 16-year-olds at a nearby shopping center and took them to the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of robbery, strangulation, and disorderly conduct.