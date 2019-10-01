Madison Police: 2 UW students fall victim to phone scams

Two UW-Madison students were scammed by con artists who convinced the students to send them money.

According to the Madison Police Department's Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain, the students contacted police on Monday at 8 p.m.

DeSpain said both students are from China and were told by the caller to wire money to China to avoid going to jail or face heavy fines. DeSpain said it appeared to be a sort of passport fraud.

Both students wired large some of cash to China before realizing they were duped.