Madison Police: 5 arrested in drug-related home invasion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Five men were arrested in Middleton in connection to a drug-related home invasion where a person was pistol-whipped, according to the Madison Police Department.
Madison officers were sent to the 400 block of East Johnson Street for an armed robbery around 9:30 p.m Wednesday. Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said a 21-year-old was pistol-whipped and a witness gave information on the suspects’ getaway car. That information was given to area law enforcement.
Middleton Police saw the car enter an apartment complex on Allen Boulevard and eventually arrested four men believed to have been involved with the robbery, said DeSpain. A fifth man who lives in the apartment complex was also arrested.
DeSpain said marijuana, ecstasy, cash, drug paraphernalia, ski masks, a handgun, and a fake gun were seized.
He said the armed robbery is now being investigated as a drug-related home invasion.
The following men were arrested on several charges:
- Gavin P. McGinnis, age 20: Arrested for armed robbery, burglary while armed with dangerous weapon, bail jumping, and a probation violation.
- Brennan G. Sparrow, age 19: Arrested for armed robbery, second degree recklessly endangering safety, burglary while armed with dangerous weapon, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping.
- Joseph C. O'Brien, age 20: Arrested for armed robbery, burglary with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and possession of THC.
- Skyler M. Faust, age 20: Arrested for armed robbery, burglary, possession of THC, and narcotics.
- Dane A. Zogbaum, age 20: Arrested for harboring or aiding felons, possession with intent to deliver THC, and a probation violation.