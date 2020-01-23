Madison Police: 5 arrested in drug-related home invasion

Five men were arrested in Middleton in connection to a drug-related home invasion where a person was pistol-whipped, according to the Madison Police Department.

Madison officers were sent to the 400 block of East Johnson Street for an armed robbery around 9:30 p.m Wednesday. Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said a 21-year-old was pistol-whipped and a witness gave information on the suspects’ getaway car. That information was given to area law enforcement.

Middleton Police saw the car enter an apartment complex on Allen Boulevard and eventually arrested four men believed to have been involved with the robbery, said DeSpain. A fifth man who lives in the apartment complex was also arrested.

DeSpain said marijuana, ecstasy, cash, drug paraphernalia, ski masks, a handgun, and a fake gun were seized.

He said the armed robbery is now being investigated as a drug-related home invasion.

The following men were arrested on several charges:

