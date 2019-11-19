Madison police: Dad arrested after strangling mom, taking baby

A large number of Madison Police officers helped safely return a baby girl to her mother on Monday.

According to Madison Police Department, 37-year-old Hamin Williams is accused of entering the mother of his child’s home around 2 a.m. Monday. Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said the mother was strangled, and Williams threatened her with a knife and a gun. Williams then is accused of driving off with the baby.

DeSpain said negotiators were able to convince Williams, via phone, to deliver the baby to another family member. He was traced to the Troy Drive area.

Officers found him as a passenger in a car stopped at Havey Road near Bonner Lane around 11:30 a.m., DeSpain said

Williams was arrested for second degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation, battery and disorderly conduct.

The MPD Special Victims Unit led to the return of the child and Williams' arrest. Other units including the Violent Crimes Unit, Burglary Crimes Unit, and SWAT negotiators worked officers during the situation.