A 58-year-old bicyclist suffered a concussion after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Park Street Tuesday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, the bicyclist was hit by a driver in the 900 block of South Park Street at 8:17 p.m. They were in a designated bike lane at the time of the collision.

The car is described as a cream-colored sedan.

Anyone with information on it or the driver should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.