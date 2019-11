A burglar made off with two laptop computers and a wallet Saturday morning after getting into a Madison apartment's unlocked door.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded to the apartment on the 200 block of South Mills Street at 9 a.m. Saturday for a burglary.

Police said the apartment belonged to two college students. They said one of them was out the night before in downtown Madison and he neglected to lock the door when he came home.