Madison Police: Car theft victim, family members stop thief

A Monona man is in the Dane County Jail after he got caught stealing from a south Madison family's car.

According to Madison Police Department's Public Information Officer, Joel DeSpain, an apartment resident grabbed a couple family members and ran outside after a neighbor told them someone was in their car on the 2300 block of Fish Hatchery Road at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday.

DeSpain said 36-year-old Tyler Wood of Monona was confronted by the victim and tried to leave with her belongings. After a scuffle with the family, Wood ran away and was later arrested by police for theft from motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping.