Madison Police: Car thieves leave car behind, do not know stick shift

A car theft was thwarted on Madison's East Side Thursday morning because the thieves did not know how to drive a stick shift vehicle.

According to the Madison Police Department, the young car thieves entered a home on Celebration Parkway overnight. They used a garage door opener found inside an unlocked vehicle to enter the home, stole a purse, and car keys.

Authorities said they started the car, but did not steal it because they did not know how to operate a manual transmission vehicle.

The purse was found inside another stolen vehicle that was found in Waunakee.