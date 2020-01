A man with three prior OWI convictions caused a chain-reaction crash on Madison’s East Side, says police.

MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain said Kevin M Reible hit a parked car that pushed into a second and a third car Thursday night on the 200 block of Swanton Road.

The 34-year-old driver from Dane tried to drive away in his minivan when officers arrived, said DeSpain. He was arrested for OWI.