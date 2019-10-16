Madison Police: Con artists use Masonic Center as part of scam

The Madison Police Department is alerting people to a fake event that is using the Madison Masonic Center as a venue as a part of a scamming scheme.

According to Joel DeSpain, Public Information Officer for the department, the Masonic Center's events manager contacted MPD on Oct. 11 after discovering the venue was being used as part of an internet scam.

DeSpain said a group named Safe Space Relief was promoting an event called "Little Bright Lights Charity Dinner." The website claims the event raises funds to donate 50 new computers to children in need. The cost of the event was listed as $250 per couple and featured an old menu from the Masonic Center.

The website did not post a date of the event. Police are asking people not to show up at the Masonic Center for the bogus event.