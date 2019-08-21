Madison Police: Couple worked together to steal from bar patron

Two Madison residents are behind bars after police say they stole a cell phone, debit card, and other items from a 21-year-old woman at a downtown bar.

According to Madison Police Department spokesman, Joel DeSpain, the incident happened at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at The Double U on University Avenue.

DeSpain said 18-year-old Ariez V. Westbrooks and 27-year-old David M. Ndong worked together to steal the items. According to witnesses, Westbrooks engaged in a conversation with the victim, while Ndong took the cell phone and other items from the victim's back pocket. Those witnesses notified bar staff who called police.

DeSpain said police arrested Westbrooks for party to a crime of theft and Ndong for theft and bail jumping. DeSpain said they were both asked to leave another bar earlier in the night because patrons sensed a similar activity taking place.