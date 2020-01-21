Madison Police Department adds full time human trafficking detective

There are currently detectives in each of the six Madison Police Districts who divide their time between human trafficking cases and other crimes.

The Madison Police Department is adding a full time position for a detective to solely focus on human trafficking cases.

However, this year, one of those detectives is stepping into a new position where he'll focus only on human trafficking.

"It happens in the shadows, it happens in hotel rooms, it happens in cars," Madison Police Detective Roger Baker said, “and it’s difficult to detect.”

Detective Baker currently works on Madison’s south side, investigating human trafficking cases as well as other daily crimes.

Starting in February, Baker will shift to the Special Victims Unit (SVU) full time, focusing only on human trafficking city-wide.

"How I've tried to gauge how the problem is growing, I've monitored some of the online activity,” Baker said. “It definitely seems to be growing and getting worse."

In Wisconsin, 27 human trafficking cases were reported in 2012, but in 2018, 134 incidents were reported, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline website.

"It's the type of case that isn't just an isolated incident with one victim,” Madison Police Detective Sergeant Julie Johnson said.

Johnson will work directly with Baker to tackle the growing number of cases.

"It's like a spider web, it keeps going out and out and out and getting larger and larger,” Johnson said. “It's not uncommon to talk to one victim and find out there are four other girls that are in the same position with this person."

Having extra support in Baker will give detectives the time to follow up on those leads.

"With this new position, those detectives would be available to assist with operations which would allow us to do different types of recovery operations,” Baker said.

However, Johnson said the problem of human trafficking is not going away.

"All we can do is continue to work on it and take these baby steps, which is, at least we are getting a dedicated detective in our unit to work on these cases full time,” Johnson said.

Detective Baker will officially start his new position on February 10.