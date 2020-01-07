Madison Police Department anticipates a year of transitions

Acting Madison Police Chief Victor Wahl said the department is optimistic, but prepared to undergo leadership changes in 2020. The Police and Fire Commission is planning to work with an outside firm to consider external and internal candidates for the new police chief position Wahl said.

It is too early to say if the new chief will be an external or internal candidate, Wahl said, but he added, "I think we have fantastic people, I think we have a lot of very qualified people, people who are really good at what they do and would do a fantastic job, I'm not sure who may or may not be interested but I certainly think there's plenty of talent at MPD that would do a fine job in this position."

In 2019, Wahl said the department saw a rising trend in the number of shots fired calls and opioid incidents. Those two trends are top priorities going into 2020, especially tackling the opioid epidemic.

"We'll be adding a new addiction officer in 2020, that's part of a federal grant in conjunction with some other partners like the fire department and public health to really continue to be more proactive in addressing the opiod epidemic," Wahl said.

Acting Police Chief Wahl joined the department in 1991 and said he's seen it go both ways. There have been police chief's from outside the state and within the department.

Overall, Wahl said the department is always looking for ways to improve, but in his interim role he's impressed with the quality of work he's seen from his officers.

"Some of the gun crimes that we've had and other disturbing incidents with multiple shots fired and things like that our folks have been on top of that and really diligent and lead to some arrests and criminal charges and it really reinforces, for me, the quality of the workforce we have here at MPD and the quality of service we provide to the community," Wahl said.