Madison Police Department investigating downtown homicide

The Madison Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 100 block of North Blair Street.

It happened at about 3:46 Saturday afternoon.

Officers arrived on scene and located a deceased subject, who has not been positively identified, but is believed to be an adult male, who suffered wounds consistent with a gun shot.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office is on scene and will be responsible for the release of the cause and manner of death.

This is an active scene and the public is asked to avoid this area. This is not believed to be a random incident. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

NBC15 crews are on the way to the scene. This is a developing story that will be updated as more information comes in.