MPD percentage of female officers higher than average

Madison Police Department Sergeant Meg Hamilton said the department has a "quiet, ponytailed secret" employing one of the highest percentages of female officers in the country.

In an article on the City of Madison Police Department website, Hamilton uses a US Department of Justice report, stating in local American police departments, female officers make up 12 percent of the workforce.

According to Hamilton, as of December 2019, Madison Police Department's female officer workforce was at 28 percent.

"As the sergeant of community outreach, time and time again I find myself talking to lifelong Madison residents who remark with surprise on how many female Madison cops they see," stated Hamilton in the Blotter. "We are the 28%, but we are so much more than that number. For the past 13 years, I have worked alongside moms, grandmas, wives, partners, sisters, daughters, aunts, and nieces. I have watched the women of MPD relate to the folks we serve from our own experiences and struggles."