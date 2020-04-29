Madison Police Department starts 'Books and Badges'

Every Wednesday the Madison Police Department posts a new video of a member of their law enforcement agency reading a different children's book as part of the new outreach program, 'Books and Badges.'

The videos are posted on the Madison Police Department's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. So far there are three videos posted from members of various departments. Community Outreach Sergeant Meg Hamilton said that one of the goals behind the program is for people to learn a little bit more about who the men and women are behind the badges.

"It's very meaningful to be able to have the officer show that aspect of their personal lives. That they have kids that they have children in their lives who are important to them or maybe these are even books from childhood that they enjoyed. so we're letting officers choose what they would like to portray and then explain why they chose that particular book," Sgt. Hamilton said.

This week's video features an officer who will be joined with her K9 Archie. The videos are posted every morning on Wednesdays.

While the books chosen are geared toward children, Sgt. Hamilton says she hopes that everyone of all ages can find a message in the books that resonates with them.

"I see this as being a meet in the middle so that both officers and community members are able to see one another and remember that we are in this together and that no one is alone even though it can feel very alone," Sgt. Hamilton said.

Find the 'Books and Badges' videos on the MPD Facebook page here.