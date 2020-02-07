Madison Police Dept. clears its officers in deadly officer-involved shooting

The Madison Police Department has cleared the officers in the deadly officer-involved shooting that killed Dean Thomas late last year. In a statement Friday, the agency said the three officers “acted in compliance with the department’s 'Use of Deadly Force' and 'De-escalation'" procedures.

In December, the Dane County District Attorney’s Office announced there would be no criminal charges pressed against Sgt. Ryan Gibson, Officer Sonny Martinez, and Officer Justin Nelson.

The three officers were involved in the shooting and killing of Dean Thomas, 63, on October 27 in the 6500 block of Raymond Road.

While the officers were cleared in the shooting, MPD’s investigation revealed three minor infractions by the officers, including one officer not having his wireless microphone properly synced and two officers not having the correct number of rounds in their rifles.

At the time of the shooting, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain says the Thomas was armed with a handgun and fired at least once at officers. DeSpain says at least one officer fired back, hitting Thomas.

Witnesses on the scene told NBC15 that five shots had been fired. An ambulance transported Thomas to the hospital, where he later died.

