Madison Police: Elderly woman's purse stolen as she brings groceries inside home

A 90-year-old woman's purse was taken from her home as she was bringing bags inside the home on Madison's East Side.

According to the Madison Police Department, the woman returned to her home off Cottage Grove Road Wednesday at 2:55 p.m. after she went grocery shopping. While bringing bags inside, a man walked into her home and stole her purse from a chair.

Police officers looked at surveillance images and discovered a man at the grocery store, who matched the woman's description of the suspect. Police said the man followed the woman as she left the parking lot.

Another officer was able to identify the man as someone on supervision for armed robbery. The man was taken into custody on a parole violation, but there is not yet probable cause to arrest him.