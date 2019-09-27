Madison Police: Family asleep in Hawk's Landing home while burglars stole vehicles

Three vehicles were stolen from a home in the Hawk's Landing Neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to Madison Police Department's Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain, the burglars found an unlocked vehicle in the victims' driveway around 4 a.m. on Hill Creek Drive. DeSpain said the burglars used a garage door opener to enter the garage and then the home while the family slept.

DeSpain said a 2019 Honda HRV, a 2015 Acura RDX, and a 2014 Audi Q5. A neighbor called 911 after seeing several strangers on the street while the family was asleep.

DeSpain said the early investigation indicates a group of teens were in Hawk's Landing neighborhood for at least 30 minutes checking for unlocked cars.

A teenager has been detained as a person of interest.