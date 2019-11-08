Madison Police: GPS bracelet and snow tracks lead to burglary arrest

Madison Police officers located a burglary suspect after they followed fresh tracks in the snow on Madison's North Side Friday morning.

Madison Police Department Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said residents on School Road found an intruder inside their home around 6:50 a.m. Friday. They said the burglar took a purse and laptop computer.

DeSpain said officers followed fresh tracks in the snow and found the purse in a dumpster. They continued to follow the footprints to an apartment building in the Kennedy Heights complex.

DeSpain said officers located 17-year-old Damontae D. Tillman who told them it would be "stupid" for him to do the crime since he is on court-ordered electronic monitoring for a different crime.

Officers checked where his GPS bracelet had been recently, and learned the bracelet was at the School Road home at the time of the burglary.

Tillman was arrested for burglary and bail jumping.