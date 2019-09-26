Madison Police: Gun seized after a shot was fired on city's East Side

Several callers contacted the Madison Police Department Wednesday night after they heard a gunshot in the Lost Creek Neighborhood.

According to the police department's Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain, callers heard the gunshot around 9:35 p.m. on the 4200 block of Owl Creek Drive.

DeSpain said officers pulled over a car witnesses said was involved in the incident. Officers seized a handgun, but they were unable to develop significant probable cause to make an immediate arrest.