Madison Police: Homeowner stops would-be burglar from entering home

A Madison man is in the Dane County Jail after authorities said he tried to enter a home on the city's Near East Side.

According to Madison Police Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain, a homeowner was watching a movie with his wife when he heard a jiggling sound from a door. DeSpain said the homeowner found 36-year-old Daniel F. Cleary trying to get into the home and their was a struggle.

DeSpain said police were called to the home on the 1800 block of East Washington Avenue at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers eventually found Cleary and arrested him for attempted burglary. DeSpain said Cleary claimed he was trying to get into the home to use a telephone.