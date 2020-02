A 39-year-old Middleton man was arrested for his fifth OWI after a crash on Madison’s West Side Monday morning.

Officers arrived at the crash on the 100 block of Segoe Road around 8:25 a.m.

A 45-year-old man said a pickup truck hit his vehicle from behind and pushed it 50 to 60 feet.

Brock A. Siedlecki was arrested for impaired driving.