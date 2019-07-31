Madison Police: Man arrested after firing gun into the air following argument

A 40-year-old Madison man is behind bars after firing a handgun several times into the air following an argument on Madison's West Side.

According to Madison Police Department spokesman, Joel DeSpain, Benjamin A. Blunt was having an argument with his ex-girlfriend outside her apartment on the 2300 block of Allied Drive around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

DeSpain said the woman went back inside and saw Blunt fire his gun into the air and drove away.

Blunt was later arrested for second-degree reckless endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm, and disorderly conduct.