Madison Police: Man arrested after threatening acquaintance over stolen liquor

A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon after threatening an acquaintance over a stolen bottle of liquor.

According to the Madison Police Department, Nicholas G. Wich threatened to kill a 34-year-old man on the 600 block of East Main Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

The victim said there was an earlier argument over a stolen bottle of liquor that may have led to the threats.

Police said Wich was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed knife, and disorderly conduct while armed.