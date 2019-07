A man accused of threatening several people with a knife on State Street is in the Dane County Jail.

According to the Madison Police Department, 58-year-old David B. Kelly threatened people with violence on State Street, and then boarded a Madison Metro bus around 8:50 p.m. Friday.

Kelly was pulled from the bus by police officers near the intersection of West Main Street and King Street.Authorities say two knives were confiscated. Kelly was arrested for disorderly conduct.