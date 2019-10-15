Madison Police: Man arrested after trying to rob Lyft driver

A Madison Lyft driver tried to stop a man from stealing items from his trunk Tuesday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said the driver dropped 33-year-old Nicolas J. Schaub at the corner of East Washington Avenue and North Livingston Street at 1:53 a.m. Tuesday. The drive said Schaub asked him for his bag, and proceeded to open the driver's trunk.

DeSpain said the victim tried to stop Schaub from taking his property, when Schaub demanded money and said "or we'll have problems." The Lyft driver called police and they arrested Schaub.

Schaub was arrested for disorderly conduct and attempt to commit robbery with threat of force.

