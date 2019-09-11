Madison Police: Man attacked on Capitol Square after responding to question

A 41-year-old man is in the Dane County Jail after authorities said he attacked another man who replied to a question on Tuesday night.

According to the Madison Police Department Public Information Officer, Joel DeSpain, officers were called to East Main Street near South Pinckney Street at 6:05 p.m. for a battery.

According to the victim, DeSpain said Anthony D. Farmer and a woman were walking back to their belongings left on the Capitol Square and asked if anyone touched their items. The victim responded saying he did not see anything stolen and no one bothered their belongings.

DeSpain said the woman told the victim she was not talking to him, became confrontational, and Farmer took down the victim and put both hands around his throat. Bystanders were able to pull Farmer off the victim.

Police officers arrested Farmer for battery and disorderly conduct.