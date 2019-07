The Burglary Crime Unit with the Madison Police Department is looking for a man who broke into a city owned building in June.

According to Madison Police Department's spokesman, Joel DeSpain, the man broke into the City of Madison Park's building near Olbrich Botanical Gardens around 9 p.m. on June 21.

DeSpain said the man took off with a laptop computer.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.