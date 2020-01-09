Madison Police: Man covered in glass shards arrested after smashing out car window

A Madison man was arrested after he was allegedly seen smashing out a car window on the city’s Near East Side.

According to Madison Police, a witness called police around 5:15 Thursday morning after seeing a man smash out a car window on the 900 block of Williamson Street. When officers arrived, they noticed similar damage to other vehicles.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said officers used the witness’ description and found Dennis J. O’Brien covered in glass. He had a GPS unit, money and a pipe in his pockets, according to DeSpain.

DeSpain said O’Brien spit at officers and a spit hood was placed over his head. He was arrested for drug paraphernalia, resisting, and a probation hold.

Police are trying to contact vehicle owners and additional charges are likely, says DeSpain.