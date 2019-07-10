Madison Police: Man hospitalized with gunshot wounds

A 19-year-old Madison man is in the hospital tonight with multiple gunshot wounds. Police were called to the hospital, after responding to a report of shots fired on Great Gray Drive and Owl Creek Drive. They say it appears the two calls are related.

About 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, an anonymous caller reported hearing a number of gunshots in the area, and seeing a maroon vehicle with bullet holes.

The Madison Police Department said soon after arriving there, officers were called to a local hospital because someone had arrived with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are still investigating this case.