Madison Police: Man killed after being hit by car on city's East Side not in crosswalk

A Madison man in his 30s is dead after he was hit by a car on Madison's East Side Thursday night.

According to the Madison Police Department's Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain, the crash happened at 7:32 p.m. at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Baldwin Street. Several people attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

DeSpain said the initial investigation indicates the driver was not impaired and was going the speed limit when the man ran out in front of the car. DeSpain said the man was not in a crosswalk.

The accident is under investigation by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office and MPD

