Madison Police: Naked man taken into custody on State Street

A naked 20-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday night after he ran around State Street and yelled at people.

According to the Madison Police Department, several people called 911 around 6:30 p.m. on the 200 block of State Street. Police arrived and took the man into custody after he ran into a parking garage on Dayton Street.

Authorities believe he ingested hallucinogens. The man was placed in a spit hood after he tried to spit at officers, paramedics, and medical staff.

MPD did not release the man's name.