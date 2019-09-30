Madison Police: North Side homicide victim killed following dispute

The Madison Police Department's Violent Crime Unit believes the victim of a fatal shooting on the city's North Side was killed following an argument with several people.

The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 19-year-old Malik J. Moss of Sun Prairie.

Two suspects have been identified in the case: 33-year-old Leearthur Taylor and 37-year-old Larence Thomas.

According to the police department's Public Information Officer Joe DeSpain, Moss was shot several times by at least one person on Saturday at 6:04 p.m. The shooting happened on the 500 block of Northport Drive.

DeSpain said detectives learned there were multiple armed men in the area at the time of the shooting. Officers tried to provide life-saving efforts, but Moss died at the scene from his injuries.

DeSpain said detectives are making solid progress in the case with help from "extremely good" surveillance.