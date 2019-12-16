Madison Police: Pair of suspected pickpockets arrested after nightclub thefts

A pair of pickpockets were arrested Sunday for crimes similar to their arrests in August.

Madison Police Department spokesman Joel DeSpain said 18-year-old Ariez V. Westbrooks and 27-year-old David M. Ndong were arrested after witnesses said the two tried to steal from customers at Danny’s Pub.

The two were also inside Blue Velvet where a patron’s cell phone and credit cards were taken, said DeSpain. He said surveillance video captured Ndong and Westbrooks inside the lounge.

DeSpain said the duo told officers they were never at Blue Velvet, denied criminal wrongdoing, and Westbrooks gave officers a fake ID. Westbrooks also had a number of credit cards in her purse claiming the cards belonged to her “sugar daddies,” says DeSpain.

Westbrooks was arrested on several charges including credit card theft and obstruction. Ndong was arrested for heroin possession and a probation hold.

In August, Ndong and Westbrooks were accused of working together to steal items from a customer at The Double U.