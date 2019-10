A Portillo's drive-thru employee was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night on Madison's East Side.

According to the Madison Police Department, the employee was approached by a masked man around 6:30 p.m. in the Portillo's drive-thru near East Towne Mall.

Authorities said she was dealing with customers when he pointed a gun at her and demanded money. Police said she unclipped her fanny pack containing cash and handed it to him. Police said he took it and ran away.