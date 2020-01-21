Madison Police: Heroin overdoses down, shots fired cases increased in 2019

New data on the incidents Madison Police responded to in the past few months will be presented to the Madison Common Council Tuesday night.

The fourth quarter report looks at the number of incidents, types of arrests, and use of force by the Madison Police Department from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. Data sets for the entire 2019 year are also included.

Heroin overdoses

As far as heroin overdoses in Madison, the MPD Quarterly Report noted a spike in the final three months of the year rising 29 percent from 49 to 63 instances. A majority of overdoses occurred in the area covered by the East Precinct.

Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl noted the cases in the report involve clear evidence of an overdose and involved police. Wahl said the actual number could be higher.

When looking at numbers for the entire year, there were fewer overdose cases in 2019 compared to 2018. NBC15 compiled the numbers from all 2019 quarterly reports and found there were 247 heroin overdose cases in 2019 and 278 overdoses in 2018.

In 28 of those cases last year, the individual died.

Shots Fired Incidents

According to the report, the number of shots fired incidents decreased from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.

Overall, in 2019 the numbered of shots fired cases was much higher compared to 2018, rising 18 percent. The report had 220 shots fired incidents in 2019, and 186 incidents in 2018.

Out of those calls, 26 people were shot.

In 2019, there were 59 incidents of property damage and three guns were accidentally discharged, and five incidents were self-inflicted. In total, 473 casings were recovered from the scenes.

Police activity at MMSD high schools

The report also detailed data involving physical arrests and citations at Madison’s four high schools.

“When reviewing any MPD juvenile citation data (ages 12-16 years old), it must be emphasized that every juvenile cited in this age range, regardless of offense, was offered a restorative justice diversion away from Madison’s Municipal Court, allowing the opportunity for formal consequences to be avoided,” stated Wahl in the report.

Twelve citations were issued from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and there were 13 physical arrests during the same time period. The ages of those arrested ranged from 14-16 years old. Wahl said the arrest and citation numbers are not just from school resource officers, and can include numbers from other MPD officers.

The counts included the following: Battery-Simple; Battery or Threat to Judge, Prosecutor or Law Enforcement Officer; Damage to Property; Disorderly Conduct; Possession of Cocaine; Possession of Weapon on School Premises; and Resist/Obstruct an Officer –Cause Substantial Bodily Harm.

Robberies and Burglaries

The number of robbery cases was down in 2019 compared to 2018, says Wahl.

According to his blog posted on Tuesday, 240 robberies occurred in 2019 and 276 robberies occurred in the city in 2018.

Wahl defined a robbery as taking property from another by use of force or threatening force. He said a burglary is when someone enters a building without consent with an intent to steal.

Wahl also said there were 1,034 burglaries in Madison. It is slightly down from 2018, when there were 1,078 burglaries in the city.

Use of Force

The report states police responded to 145,205 calls. Of those calls, there were 445 contacts with people where officers used recordable force during the encounter. Each of the force incidents were reviewed for compliance with MPD standard operating procedures.