Madison Police: Robber taken to the ground by Good Samaritan

A 21-year-old Kentucky man is being thanked for his actions after he tried to stop a robber Tuesday evening.

According to the Madison Police Department's Public Information Officer, Joel DeSpain, 34-year-old Kyle Haag stole a wallet from a 22-year-old woman's backpack on the 500 block of University Avuenue around 4:40 p.m.

DeSpain said the Kentucky man saw what happened and chased after Haag. According to police, Haag threatened to kill the man and tried to punch him. DeSpain said that's when the Good Samaritan defended himself, punched Haag, and took him to the ground. Other witnesses also jumped in to help, and tried to hold Haag down until police arrived. Officers said they found several used hypodermic needles in his backpack.

According to DeSpain, Haag was able to get up and tried to run away. He was then arrested by officers for robbery and disorderly conduct.

Haag was treated for a head cut before being taken to the Dane County Jail.