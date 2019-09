A masked gunman took off with cash, cigarettes, and cigarillos during a holdup at a gas station on Madison's North Side Monday night.

According to the Madison Police Department's spokesman, Joel DeSpain, a man walked into the BP gas station's convenience store on the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Monday. DeSpain said he waived a gun and yelled, "I need all that s***!"

He took off with the nicotine products and cash from the register.