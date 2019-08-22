Madison Police: Stranger points gun at hotel guest on city's East Side

Madison police officers are searching for a man who pointed a gun at a hotel guest early Thursday morning.

According to Madison Police Department spokesman, Joel DeSpain, a guest staying at the Red Roof Inn on Hayes Road called police at 1:10 a.m. He said a man knocked on his door, and when he answered it, the man pointed a gun at him and tried to enter the room.

DeSpain said the would-be intruder also stole a purse and wallet from two other guests. DeSpain said they left their room unlocked while they visited another room. The man later used a credit card at a gas station on Fish Hatchery Road.

Investigators are trying to secure surveillance video to try and identify the suspect.