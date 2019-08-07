Madison Police: Sun Prairie man arrested for concealed weapon during traffic stop

A Sun Prairie man is behind bars after he was arrested Wednesday afternoon for carrying a concealed weapon during a traffic stop in Madison.

According to Madison Police Department's spokesman, Joel DeSpain, 28-year-old Tommie Gentry, Junior, was pulled over on Packers Avenue at 3:37 p.m. During the stop, the officer noticed a handgun as Gentry reached for his wallet.

DeSpain said during a computer check, the officer learned there was an arrest warrant issued for Gentry after he failed to show up for a court appearance for carrying a concealed weapon earlier this year.

DeSpain said the Gentry told the officer he needs a gun for his protection. Gentry was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, bail jumping, and on a warrant for failure to appear. He was also cited for speeding and a seat belt violation.