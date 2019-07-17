Madison Police: Surveillance video captures suspicious van stalking jogger

A couple of neighbors in a community on Madison's East Side provided police with surveillance video of a van following a female jogger.

According to Joel DeSpain, Madison Police Department's spokesman, a woman called police after a van followed her Tuesday afternoon on the 5000 block of Felland Drive.

The woman told police that two men in a red-colored work-styled van drove very slowly past a couple of times. They eventually stopped completely, but never approached her.

DeSpain said the woman reached out to her neighborhood through a private social media group for anyone who witnessed the incident. A couple neighbors came forward with video surveillance that captured the van she described.