Madison Police: Suspect in custody after sexual assault on University Ave.

Madison police say a suspect is in custody after a stranger sexual assault occurred near the UW-Madison Campus Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 600 block of University Avenue at 7:02 a.m.

Officer said they saw the suspect and the victim in the area and the suspect was taken into custody with help from a K-9 unit.

They said it is an isolated incident and are asking for people with information on this incident to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Police did not release the suspect’s name and said no further information will be released at this time.

