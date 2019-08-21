Madison Police: Suspected drug dealer arrested during raid

Madison Police arrested a 40-year-old Madison man following a raid on his Northport Drive apartment on Tuesday.

Joel DeSpain, the department's spokesman, said Christopher L. Brodell was the focus of a Dane County Narcotics Task force crack cocaine investigation.

DeSpain said they seized several drugs and a gun as Brodell was arrested at his his apartment on the 1900 block of Northport Drive at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Brodell was arrested on three counts for delivery of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and a felon in possession of a firearm.