Madison Police: Victim punched 15 times in attack over marijuana

A 48-year-old man allegedly jumped on top of another man Monday night in downtown Madison and punched him more than a dozen times in an attack the victim claims was over marijuana.

According to the Madison Police Dept., investigators found surveillance video showing Terrance Moore, Jr., punching the unidentified victim 15 times in the head and upper body. The police incident report indicates the victim was not seriously injured.

The attack reportedly happened along State St. After the confrontation was over, the victim flagged down a Madison Police Dept. officer around 9 p.m., claiming he was knocked down by someone he knew and it was all over marijuana, police said.

Officers found Moore not far away from the scene and he had several small bags filled with marijuana on him, the incident report said. He was booked into the Dane Co. Jail on counts of battery, disorderly conduct, and possession with the intent to deliver THC (marijuana).