A Wisconsin Dells man is behind bars after he was found unconscious inside a parked car in Madison on Wednesday.

According to the Madison Police Department, 41-year-old Tyrone Lettman was found unconscious by a woman who called police at 3:55 p.m.

First responders were able to help him regain consciousness. Lettman was later arrested for an OWI after officers determined he had been driving under the influence.