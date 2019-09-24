Madison Police: Witness follows hit-and-run driver to their home

A witness to a hit-and-run on Madison's North Side followed the driver to their home, leading to his arrest by the Madison Police Department.

According to Madison Police Department's Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain, a 38-year-old man was loading the back of his SUV around 7 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Wheeler Road. DeSpain said the victim was hit by a van driven by 32-year-old Evan P. Mittenzwei.

DeSpain said a witness saw Mittenzwei speed away and followed him tho his home. She took a picture and contacted police.

Mittenzwei was arrested for hit-and-run causing great bodily harm.