Madison Police: Woman attacked near Capitol Square following long-running dispute

A long-running dispute between two women led to a beating near the Capitol Square Tuesday night, according to the Madison Police Department.

Joel DeSpain, the Madison Police Department's Public Information Officer, said officers were called to the 100 block of West Mifflin Street at 7 p.m. after a 28-year-old woman ran up to a UW-Madison Police squad car.

DeSpain said the woman and 41-year-old Miracle L. Lloyd were arguing near the Capitol Square. The victim said Lloyd punched her several times, and pulled out pepper spray. DeSpain said the victim tried to run away, and Lloyd began chasing her and at one point brought out a knife. She then ran towards the UW-Madison Police squad car for help.

Lloyd was arrested for battery while armed, carrying a concealed knife, disorderly conduct, and felon in possession of an oleoresin device.