Madison Police: Woman claims stranger followed her, man not arrested

A Madison woman called police Tuesday afternoon after she said a man was followed her from a path and later followed her in a car.

According to the Madison Police Department, the woman told them a man was following her on a path near Monroe Street and Nakoma Road at 1:05 p.m.

Police say she got in her car and noticed the man was continuing to follow her in his own vehicle. She called 911 and was told to drive to the West District Station. After she pulled in, an officer pulled over the man's car.

According to police, the man denied following her, and he was not arrested. The case was assigned to a detective for follow-up.